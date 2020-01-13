OWNDATA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,635.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $382,235.00 and approximately $16,635.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00320296 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011738 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002444 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012400 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

