PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $8,002.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, YoBit, P2PB2B, Graviex, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Crex24 and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

