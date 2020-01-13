Pacira Biosciences Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Pacira Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $42.40 on Monday. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $168,095.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,823 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

