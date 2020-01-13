PAL Network One Day Volume Hits $929.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, PAL Network has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One PAL Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy, IDEX and DDEX. PAL Network has a total market cap of $186,906.00 and approximately $929.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PAL Network

PAL Network’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, CPDAX, DDEX, DEx.top, Kyber Network, IDEX, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

