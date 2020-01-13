Parachute (PAR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $855.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a total market capitalization of $113,261.00 and approximately $855.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,885,224 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.