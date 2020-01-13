Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

TEUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $0.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of TEUM opened at $0.69 on Monday. Pareteum has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $5.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 5,087,616 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 1,974.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 294,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 280,353 shares during the last quarter.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

