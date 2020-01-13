Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.27 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.