Parsley Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

PE has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Shares of PE stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.