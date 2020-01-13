Particl (PART) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $2,524.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00007678 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 8,714,397 coins and its circulating supply is 9,710,397 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.