Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Cap of $71,179.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene, Hotbit and HitBTC. Patron has a total market capitalization of $71,179.00 and $31.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patron

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,835,198 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene, YoBit, HitBTC, Exrates, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.