Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.09. 2,261,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.69. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $598.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after buying an additional 3,069,809 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,154,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,931 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,440,000 after acquiring an additional 478,869 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,573,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 531,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,039,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.