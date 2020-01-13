PAWS Fund One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PAWS Fund has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. PAWS Fund has a total market cap of $19,415.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.02006992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00186150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

