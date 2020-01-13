PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Down 1.1% This Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $101,269.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,529.04 or 0.18773560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,204 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

