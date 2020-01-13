PB Bancorp Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PBBI)

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

PB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

PBBI opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.34. PB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

