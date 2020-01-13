PDATA (PDATA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,581.00

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. PDATA has a market cap of $379,261.00 and $5,581.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. During the last seven days, PDATA has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PDATA

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,711,325 tokens. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token. The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io.

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

