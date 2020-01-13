Peavine Capital LLC Sells 33,257 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Peavine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,257 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 12.6% of Peavine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $70.16.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7758 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

