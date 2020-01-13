Peerplays Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular exchanges. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $836,854.00 and $207,912.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.02093303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00185251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00121960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

