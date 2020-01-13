People (PEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

People (CVE:PEO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 20th.

People (CVE:PEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.19 million for the quarter.

Shares of PEO stock opened at C$10.00 on Monday. People has a 52-week low of C$7.21 and a 52-week high of C$10.20. The stock has a market cap of $681.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

PEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of People and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of People from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

