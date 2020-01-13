Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.40. 2,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $177.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,780.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 199.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

