Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%.

PUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $109,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,424. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $557.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

