PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,613,000 after purchasing an additional 838,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,090,000 after purchasing an additional 117,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.73 and a 52 week high of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

