Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Perficient reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on PRFT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

PRFT stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 431,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $176,252,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,110,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,784 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Perficient by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,816 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

