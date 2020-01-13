Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in CME Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 369,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.55. The company had a trading volume of 61,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,019. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

