Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,729. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4665 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

