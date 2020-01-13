Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,749 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.60. 10,170,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,522,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

