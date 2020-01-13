Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,888,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL remained flat at $$100.19 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.06 and a twelve month high of $100.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2567 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

