Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Chevron by 38.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.39. 3,375,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,137. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.31.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

