Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.42. The company had a trading volume of 119,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.56 and a 12-month high of $166.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

