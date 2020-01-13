Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $329.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.95 and a fifty-two week high of $328.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

