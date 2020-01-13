Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,122 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 110.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1158 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

