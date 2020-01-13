Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,937 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 6,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nike by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,280,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,930,000 after acquiring an additional 780,269 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,892,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $578,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,692,874. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.09. 289,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $102.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.19.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

