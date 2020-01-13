Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,908,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003,574. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $158.59 and a 1 year high of $219.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

