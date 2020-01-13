Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $8.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,437.07. 782,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,343.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,239.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,434.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

