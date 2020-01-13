Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 13.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $64,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.52. The company had a trading volume of 994,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

