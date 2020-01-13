Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.38. 116,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,162. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

