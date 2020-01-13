Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,451 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.2% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,361 shares of company stock worth $64,023,121. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $180.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.80.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.