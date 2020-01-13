Perlin Price Down 4.5% This Week (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Perlin token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. Perlin has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $743,432.00 worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02080261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.