Pesetacoin (PTC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $156,256.00 and $27.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00628603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009420 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin (CRYPTO:PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,254,089 coins. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.