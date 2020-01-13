PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Short Interest Update

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,220,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 44,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 23.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,280,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 300,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,861,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,976,134. PG&E has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. PG&E had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a positive return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

