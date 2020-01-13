Phore Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1,425.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, IDAX and Nanex.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,828,260 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDAX and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

