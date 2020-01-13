Photon Trading 511.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. During the last seven days, Photon has traded up 511.2% against the US dollar. Photon has a market cap of $154,737.00 and $6.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,521.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.17 or 0.01749830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.03312058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00627058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00707124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00067126 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00489133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,138,203,299 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.