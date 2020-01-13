Pillar (PLR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,574.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Pillar has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $2,574.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.89 or 0.02384028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00182488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00120928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

