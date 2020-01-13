Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

PNFP traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $62.95. 294,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,063. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

