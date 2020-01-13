Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 932,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,580,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,777,000 after acquiring an additional 131,640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 927,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,470,000 after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 92,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,275. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

