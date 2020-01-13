Piper Sandler Comments on Banc of California Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

BANC opened at $16.96 on Monday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.43 million, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.68). Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Banc of California by 485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Banc of California by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Banc of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Banc of California by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

