Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.0308 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $27,170.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.52 or 0.02414877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00184683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00122591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 141,135,953 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

