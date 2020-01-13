Pirl (PIRL) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $379,737.00 and $5,908.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 62,730,682 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.