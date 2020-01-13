Pivot Token (PVT) Market Cap Hits $1.91 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $181,508.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.02093303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00185251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00121960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

