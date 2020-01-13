Pivotal Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco (NYSE:GCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of GCO stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.75. 371,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $704.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 837.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Genesco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genesco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.