PIXEL (PXL) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $765,846.00 and approximately $121,244.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,126.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.03261512 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00629398 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

